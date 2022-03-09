Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) Insider Peter Watson Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN – Get Rating) insider Peter Watson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.59), for a total transaction of A$1,626,000.00 ($1,186,861.31).
The company has a current ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 21.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73.
About Paladin Energy (Get Rating)
Read More
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.