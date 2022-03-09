Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) Insider Peter Watson Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN – Get Rating) insider Peter Watson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.59), for a total transaction of A$1,626,000.00 ($1,186,861.31).

The company has a current ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 21.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

