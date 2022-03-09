Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

