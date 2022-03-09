Pan African Resources’ (PAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

PAF opened at GBX 23.20 ($0.30) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £447.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.78. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 23.70 ($0.31).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

