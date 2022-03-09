Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $408.80

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 408.80 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 408.80 ($5.36), with a volume of 110315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442.80 ($5.80).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.65) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.50 ($7.70).

The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 556.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 550.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,194 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,913.42 ($15,609.83).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

