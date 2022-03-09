Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$36.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.29.

TSE:PXT opened at C$28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$17.28 and a 12 month high of C$30.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,222,348.50. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total transaction of C$134,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,394,475.42. Insiders have sold a total of 94,060 shares of company stock worth $2,370,497 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

