Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.14% from the company’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.18.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$32.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.15. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.89.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

