Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.63

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.63 and last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 111186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.90.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

