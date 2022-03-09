Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,287 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 50.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RIG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSE RIG opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.