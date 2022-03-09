Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 4,210 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 1,052.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul D. Bell bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

