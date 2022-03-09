Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $140,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 86.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

