Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 641.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 20.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 7.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 89.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 47.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

BKE stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Buckle Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.