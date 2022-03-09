Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

