Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

