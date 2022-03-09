PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.56. 1,029,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,131,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.