PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. PCSB Financial has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.63.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 24.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

