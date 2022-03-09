PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director David C. Parke Sells 1,900 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PDCE opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

