Peanut (NUX) Price Hits $0.10

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $960,180.27 and $242,559.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

