PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PMT opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.12. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.