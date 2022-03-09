Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $120.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PAG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. The company had a trading volume of 459,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,678. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.11. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,607,000 after purchasing an additional 197,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,684,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

