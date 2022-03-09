Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $948.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) to post sales of $948.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $941.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $951.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $865.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNR opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. Pentair has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

