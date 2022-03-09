Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pentair were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after buying an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534,428 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2,731.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 485,370 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4,030.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 484,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after acquiring an additional 473,088 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

