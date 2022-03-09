Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,346.89 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.79.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $8,562,974. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $7,995,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 85.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 610.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

