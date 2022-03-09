Peony 1-Day Volume Tops $251,206.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $48.32 million and $251,206.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022053 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 149,577,978 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

