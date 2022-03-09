Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ILPMY stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Permanent TSB Group has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.11.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
