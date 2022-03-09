Perpetua Resources’ (PPTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:PPTA traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$390.86 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.17 and a 52-week high of C$11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.95.

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

