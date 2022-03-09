Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perrigo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Perrigo by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Perrigo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 832,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 135,166 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.