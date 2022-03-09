Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.08

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.08 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 39832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Investec began coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.77) price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.50) to GBX 2,650 ($34.72) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

