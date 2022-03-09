PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Position Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 170,831 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 106,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 124,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PETS opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

