Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 4,820,115 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £33.25 million and a P/E ratio of -18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.19.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

