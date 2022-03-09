PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Down 7%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.40 and last traded at $51.85. Approximately 1,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 223,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.
A number of research analysts have commented on PTR shares. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06.
PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
