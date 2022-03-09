PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Down 7%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.40 and last traded at $51.85. Approximately 1,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 223,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTR shares. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PetroChina by 60.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 51.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PetroChina by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.