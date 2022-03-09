Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

POFCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

