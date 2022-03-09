PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Given a C$1.15 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.15 target price on PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get PetroShale alerts:

Shares of CVE:PSH opened at C$0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$571.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. PetroShale has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroShale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroShale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.