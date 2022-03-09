PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading Up 2.2%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 150,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 233,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PharmaCyte Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
