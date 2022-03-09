Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.
NYSE PM opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.