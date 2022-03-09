Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

NYSE PM opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

