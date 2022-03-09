Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Phoenix New Media were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 279,575 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Phoenix New Media Profile (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
