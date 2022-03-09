Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

PHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

