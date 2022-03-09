PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of PCN opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

