Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.95

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 1204395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,248,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,236,160. Insiders have acquired 627,000 shares of company stock worth $444,243 over the last quarter.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.