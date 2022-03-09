Piper Sandler Comments on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $124.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,429,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,111,811 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

