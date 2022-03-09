Piper Sandler Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $340.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.11 and a 200 day moving average of $396.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $546.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

