Piper Sandler Increases Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target to $12.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE SOI opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $512.08 million, a PE ratio of -279.75 and a beta of 1.47. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 463,187 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 209,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 190,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.