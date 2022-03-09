PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Up 9.1%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 15,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 412,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 28,400 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $122,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 165,600 shares of company stock worth $737,352.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

