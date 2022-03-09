Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.96

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.92, with a volume of 41138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$502.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

