Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 635,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

