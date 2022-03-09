Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 985,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLYM. B. Riley began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,790. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $991.05 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.