Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,823 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $983.74 million, a PE ratio of -28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLYM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

