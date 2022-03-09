Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH) Short Interest Update

Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,650,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Poema Global by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 313,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,408 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Poema Global by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 715,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 515,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PPGH opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Poema Global has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Poema Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

