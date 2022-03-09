Polianta Ltd Acquires 2,400 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF makes up about 3.3% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EZA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. 29,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,042. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $55.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

