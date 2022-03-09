Polianta Ltd Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Polianta Ltd raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. 74,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,956. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

