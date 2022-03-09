Polianta Ltd Invests $1.28 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 155.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 559,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 285.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 374,186 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 114.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,287,000 after acquiring an additional 351,110 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $6.77 on Wednesday, hitting $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 53,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,153. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

